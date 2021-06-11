Dickinson makes initial appearance on drugs, eluding charges

WAPELLO — A Davenport man arrested Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase out of Louisa County and into Muscatine County made a first appearance in Louisa County court Thursday.
According to court documents, Timothy Robert Dickinson, 30, of Davenport, pleaded not guilty to myriad simple misdemeanor charges that were filed against him. There was no record listed as to a plea on the serious misdemeanor or felony charges against him.
He faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class B felony; eluding – injury/OWI, a Class D felony; interference with official acts – officer injury, and serious misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; reckless driving, a simple misdemeanor; and the simple misdemeanors of speeding, no insurance, no driver’s license, defective muffler, no seat belt, driving on the wrong side of the highway, and littering.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. June 18 in the Louisa County Courthouse. Dickinson remains in the Louisa County Jail under $75,000 bond and a $2,000 Cedar County cash only bond.
Here's what police allege:
The chase began at about 7:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, when an officer spotted Dickinson not wearing a seat belt and driving a vehicle with a loud exhaust.
The officer tried to catch up to Dickinson’s vehicle, according to the report. Dickinson reportedly turned into a business and went inside. The officer made contact with Dickinson inside the business and told him several times to return to his vehicle.
The officer was contacting dispatch when Dickinson jumped in his vehicle and began to back up. The officer struck the driver’s window, breaking it out and reached for his TASER, but could not get it out in time.
The vehicle was reported traveling north on Highway 61 at speeds between 90 and 100 mph in areas posted 35 and 45 mph. The officer reported the vehicle continued on Highway 61 at speeds in excess of 100 mph with multiple vehicles and agencies in pursuit. The vehicle continued into Muscatine County, where a Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to set up stop sticks at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way.
The report said as Dickinson saw the deputy in the other intersection and crossed over into the oncoming lane at Highway 61 and 33rd Street. He tried to avoid the stop sticks and lost control of the vehicle. The report said the fleeing vehicle struck its front passenger corner, spun around and came to a stop at the rear of the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy, seeing a vehicle coming toward him out of control, began to run away from his vehicle. The fleeing vehicle struck the deputy’s vehicle and pushed it back toward the deputy, striking him. The deputy was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released.
Both Dickinson and the passenger were taken into custody. Officers taking care of the scene of the accident found drug paraphernalia in the passenger’s floorboard. A probable cause search was conducted and a bag with 7 grams of methamphetamine was found.
Dickinson was also reportedly a registered sex offender who was wanted in Scott County for registration violation.