Dickinson makes initial appearance on drugs, eluding charges

The officer tried to catch up to Dickinson’s vehicle, according to the report. Dickinson reportedly turned into a business and went inside. The officer made contact with Dickinson inside the business and told him several times to return to his vehicle.

The officer was contacting dispatch when Dickinson jumped in his vehicle and began to back up. The officer struck the driver’s window, breaking it out and reached for his TASER, but could not get it out in time.

The vehicle was reported traveling north on Highway 61 at speeds between 90 and 100 mph in areas posted 35 and 45 mph. The officer reported the vehicle continued on Highway 61 at speeds in excess of 100 mph with multiple vehicles and agencies in pursuit. The vehicle continued into Muscatine County, where a Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to set up stop sticks at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way.