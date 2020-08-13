Early morning car theft in West Liberty prompts warning of leaving keys in cars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY — After an incident early Thursday in which a car was stolen and later recovered, the West Liberty Police department is asking people not to leave their keys in their cars and to lock up.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a volunteer firefighter reported to the police department that a suspicious-looking man was looking into cars in the area of East Fourth and Fifth streets. He got into one with keys in it and fled. When officers later recovered the vehicle, and the man ran away.

“Pretty much any time we have reports of a car having items taken from them or vehicles being taken it is generally because people leave their cars unlocked and unfortunately, I’m not sure why, they leave their keys in there as well,” Chief Jeremy Burdess said.

While Burdess said there has not been a rash of thefts either of or from cars in West Liberty, he warns people to remain aware of their vehicles. In addition to locking their cars and taking the keys inside, he also said people should park in well-lit areas and to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. He said people can report suspicious activity to the department at 319-627-2418.

