EPIC training provides knowledge for officers to assist colleagues in difficult situations

MUSCATINE — There are many jobs and businesses where all it takes is one case of making a mistake or doing one thing wrong or unethical to completely derail a career, but none more so than that of a police officer.

With that in mind, a training offered by the Muscatine Police Department this coming week seeks to give offers the tools they need to defuse potentially career-ending situations for their fellow officers. Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) training, which got its start with the New Orleans Police Department, is designed to improve overall operations and to improve relations with the community. It seeks to provide peers with skills to intervene in tough situations when they see a colleague doing something not in their own best interest or getting emotionally out of control.

“This summer the agency sent me to the National FBI academy in Quantico, Va., and while I was there in my 10 weeks of training I ran into Jonathan (Aronie) by chance and he had ties to Muscatine,” Steve Snider, captain of the Muscatine Police Department patrol division, explained. “We sat down and got to talking and after I got out of the academy I reached out to him and said I thought we could do some good things in the community.”