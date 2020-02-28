EPIC training provides knowledge for officers to assist colleagues in difficult situations

MUSCATINE — There are many jobs and businesses where all it takes is one case of making a mistake or doing one thing wrong or unethical to completely derail a career, but none more so than that of a police officer.
With that in mind, a training offered by the Muscatine Police Department this coming week seeks to give offers the tools they need to defuse potentially career-ending situations for their fellow officers. Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) training, which got its start with the New Orleans Police Department, is designed to improve overall operations and to improve relations with the community. It seeks to provide peers with skills to intervene in tough situations when they see a colleague doing something not in their own best interest or getting emotionally out of control.
“This summer the agency sent me to the National FBI academy in Quantico, Va., and while I was there in my 10 weeks of training I ran into Jonathan (Aronie) by chance and he had ties to Muscatine,” Steve Snider, captain of the Muscatine Police Department patrol division, explained. “We sat down and got to talking and after I got out of the academy I reached out to him and said I thought we could do some good things in the community.”
The training is provided through a partnership with Hon and Sheppard Mullin LLP. Sheppard Mullin partner Aronie provides EPIC training. As it happens, the firm is a legal partner with HNI. After discussions about the benefits to the community, Hon agreed to pay for Aronie to come to Muscatine and provide the training. He is providing the training pro bono.
“HNI has a real history of investing in the community,” Kelly McGriff, director of compliance for HNI, said. “We believe strongly in working to better the communities we are located in.”
McGriff said the training offered a chance for HNI to support the people who support the community.
You have free articles remaining.
Law enforcement from all agencies in the area have been invited to attend the training, with emphasis on administrators and supervisors. About 25 people are expected to attend the training. Officers are coming from areas, including Bettendorf, Clinton, Waterloo and Burlington.
The training will last about four hours on Monday, March 1, and finish with a lunch where officers will have the chance for questions and conversation.
Snider said in his position there are times he has to deal with officer misconduct, which he said if often unpleasant but said it’s something every department goes through. He said EPIC is a proactive approach to head off those incidents before they happen.
“With law enforcement a lot of times those things are very public – they are publicized a lot,” Phil Sargent, assistant chief of police, said. “Anything that we can do to give our employees the tools, strategies or the knowledge of how to take care of a problem before it becomes a problem and keep it from causing a situation, this may be able to give them the tools they need to keep someone from doing something stupid.”
Sargent said the training would not only be able to be used to help other officers, but also people from other agencies and members of the community.
Snider explained the program will show ways – as an example – that a patrol officer may be able to intervene if seeing a sergeant in a situation that is leading to an arrest in a situation that may not be the best arrest supported by the law. He said the program will show how the officer can get the confidence to step in and take over the situation before it gets out of hand.
“Law enforcement is a difficult job in itself,” Snider said. “People don’t often look at cops as humans, but that is what they are, they are human beings and you always have the element of human error out there and misjudgment. We try to head that off with training and this is another aspect of that. Its additional training to help empower the officers at the supervisory level and at the line level to step in, use their heads and keep things calm.”