MUSCATINE – During testimony on the third day of the trial of accused murderer Darian Lensgraf Thursday, clinical psychologist Dr. Steven Bruce testified he believes Lensgraf “has a firm belief” his grandmother Diana Lensgraf was a witch and casting evil spells on him when he allegedly stabbed her to death.
Bruce, the first witness for the defense in the first-degree murder trial of Lensgraf, testified he believes Lensgraf has schizophrenia, a psychological condition with symptoms including hallucinations and delusions. Bruce testified Lensgraf said he heard the voice of God saying he should kill her.
“I believe that Darian then, and still today, meets the criteria for schizophrenia and has significant delusions,” Bruce testified. He stressed the delusions could not have been caused by intoxication. Toxicology screenings also entered into evidence showed Lensgraf had no alcohol or drugs in his system after he was arrested.
You have free articles remaining.
At 3:33 a.m. Dec. 12, 2018, the Muscatine County Joint Communications received a call reporting a woman had been found stabbed to death in the 2100 block of Breeze Avenue in Muscatine. Police and rescue personnel responded to the scene where they found Diana Lensgraf, 66, dead. It was her birthday. About 15 minutes later, a clerk at a convenience store in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue reported a male subject in the store with a bloody knife. Officers responded and took Lensgraf into custody.
Bruce testified he did not believe Lensgraf is capable of knowing the nature of his act on the day of the killing due to the hallucinations and delusions he experienced. Bruce, who examined Lensgraf while in custody last summer, said he has testified in 21 murder cases and in only three of the cases he found the defendant to have a mental illness.
The defense rested at the end of testimony Thursday. Closing arguments are expected Friday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.