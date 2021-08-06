Fairfield man faces murder charges after traffic collision in Columbus Junction

WAPELLO — A Fairfield man involved in a fatal traffic collision on May 18, 2020 has been charged with second-degree murder with officials alleging he purposely caused the accident.
Derrick Cook Maynard, 36, of Fairfield was arrested Thursday night on an Iowa State Patrol warrant. He is currently in the Louisa County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
At about 7:55 p.m. on May 18, 2020, Maynard was driving a 2019 Ford F650 U-Haul at Elm Street and Third Street in Columbus Junction while his girlfriend Megan Reid, 29, of Fairfield, followed in a 2006 Chevy Cobalt. Steven Scotton of Fairfield was a passenger in the Cobalt. According to the Iowa State patrol, the truck was southbound on Third Street and made a U-turn, striking the car. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Ambulance, and the Columbus Junction Fire Department responded.
Reid and Scotton were taken by Louisa County EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where Reid died from her injuries.
According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that Maynard killed Reid with malice aforethought.
“The investigation of this case revealed that on or about the date, time and place specified above, defendant intentionally collided a 26-foot U-Haul rental truck he was driving into a passenger vehicle driven by his girlfriend Megan Reid, who subsequently died as a result of injuries she sustained in the collision,” the documents read.
According to the narrative of the incident, Scotton reported that Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the phone right before the crash and that just prior to the crash Maynard had allegedly said he had insurance on the vehicle. Phone records obtained during the investigation confirmed Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the day of and immediately prior to the accident and that Maynard was angry with Reid. The investigation also determined that Maynard intensely disliked Scotton.
The report also said Reid’s mother and the Fairfield Police Department both reported a “tumultuous domestic relationship” between Maynard and Reid.
At the time of the collision, Reid’s vehicle was slowly turning in the roadway perpendicular to the direction the U-Haul was travelling, the report said. It also says data recovered from the U-Haul’s ancillary translator module revealed the U-Haul truck’s accelerator pedal was fully depressed immediately prior to impact and no manual braking was applied. The U-Haul struck the car broadside in the driver-side door at approximately 30 mph.
If convicted of second-degree murder Maynard could face up to 50 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 16 in the Louisa County Courthouse.