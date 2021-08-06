Fairfield man faces murder charges after traffic collision in Columbus Junction

According to the narrative of the incident, Scotton reported that Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the phone right before the crash and that just prior to the crash Maynard had allegedly said he had insurance on the vehicle. Phone records obtained during the investigation confirmed Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the day of and immediately prior to the accident and that Maynard was angry with Reid. The investigation also determined that Maynard intensely disliked Scotton.

The report also said Reid’s mother and the Fairfield Police Department both reported a “tumultuous domestic relationship” between Maynard and Reid.

At the time of the collision, Reid’s vehicle was slowly turning in the roadway perpendicular to the direction the U-Haul was travelling, the report said. It also says data recovered from the U-Haul’s ancillary translator module revealed the U-Haul truck’s accelerator pedal was fully depressed immediately prior to impact and no manual braking was applied. The U-Haul struck the car broadside in the driver-side door at approximately 30 mph.

If convicted of second-degree murder Maynard could face up to 50 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 16 in the Louisa County Courthouse.

