Filings added to case against Muscatine terror suspects

According to court documents, at about 4:51 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Muscatine Police officers were advised of a crash on the patio of the public safety building at 312 E. Fifth Street. The vehicle, identified as a black 2005 Nissan Armada, was previously traveling in the 300 block of East Fifth Street before colliding with the patio. On officers’ arrival, the driver was attempting to drive the pinned vehicle away from the scene but was detained. According to police reports, surveillance video of the Muscatine County Law Enforcement Center shows the two allegedly aim a vehicle at the building and jump out as the vehicle continues toward the building.

Upon review of video footage, the two were seen jumping and rolling out of the vehicle in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. The vehicle was pointed at the glass area of the law enforcement center. The area is known to have law enforcement officers inside. The vehicle was sent unoccupied toward the building, and is seen hitting an in-ground flag pole and the steps, which derailed the course of the vehicle. The vehicle then got hung up between stone planters before reaching the building.

Gilberto Castillo's attorney has said in a filing the defendant plans to plead intoxication to the charges.

Marc Castillo has filed to amend his bond of $50,000. Barry has filed resistance to the motion. A pretrial release evaluation has been ordered, and a bond review has been set for Nov. 4. Both men remain in custody.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0