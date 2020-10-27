Filings added to case against Muscatine terror suspects

MUSCATINE — Additional information has been added to the court records of two men accused of terrorism after allegedly trying to drive a car through the front of the Muscatine Police Department early Aug. 9.
According to court documents, Muscatine County Attorney James Barry has filed amended trial information for Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, 21. The state has also filed a motion to combine additional charges that stem from a separate case into charges from the incident.
The two men have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Both face a charge of terrorism, which can bring up to 50 years in prison. Additionally Gilberto Daniel Castillo III has been charged with assault on a police officer causing injury, second-degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and various traffic violations. His brother, Marc Anthony Castillo, has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
Gilberto Castillo is being represented by Miguel Puentes of the Davenport Public Defender’s office, and Marc Castillo is being represented by Shawn McCullough of Powell and McCullough of Coralville. Interim Muscatine County Attorney James Barry will represent the state.
According to the newly filed court documents, two other public offenses are being used to show a pattern of behavior. A memorandum in support of combined charges states that the defendants are known by the Muscatine Police Department to be members of the Latin Kings gang. Another offense described in the documents spoke of a former gang member who was trying to leave the gang who had his house fired on three days before the incident at the police station.
According to court documents, at about 4:51 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Muscatine Police officers were advised of a crash on the patio of the public safety building at 312 E. Fifth Street. The vehicle, identified as a black 2005 Nissan Armada, was previously traveling in the 300 block of East Fifth Street before colliding with the patio. On officers’ arrival, the driver was attempting to drive the pinned vehicle away from the scene but was detained. According to police reports, surveillance video of the Muscatine County Law Enforcement Center shows the two allegedly aim a vehicle at the building and jump out as the vehicle continues toward the building.
Upon review of video footage, the two were seen jumping and rolling out of the vehicle in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. The vehicle was pointed at the glass area of the law enforcement center. The area is known to have law enforcement officers inside. The vehicle was sent unoccupied toward the building, and is seen hitting an in-ground flag pole and the steps, which derailed the course of the vehicle. The vehicle then got hung up between stone planters before reaching the building.
Gilberto Castillo's attorney has said in a filing the defendant plans to plead intoxication to the charges.
Marc Castillo has filed to amend his bond of $50,000. Barry has filed resistance to the motion. A pretrial release evaluation has been ordered, and a bond review has been set for Nov. 4. Both men remain in custody.
