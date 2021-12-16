Fire reported at Muscatine Metals

Smoke from the three-alarm fire could easily be seen from downtown Muscatine. On arrival firefighters used the Muscatine aerial to spray water down onto the huge fire. City of Muscatine communications manager Kevin Jenison reported firefighters remained on the scene into the evening. There is no word yet of any injuries or damage to property. Jenison said the fire was reported as a non-structure fire and he believes the firefighters were working to keep the fire from spreading to nearby structures on a breezy morning.