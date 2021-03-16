Flores pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle backed out of the parking spot while Flores was standing next to it, and struck him. As the vehicle stopped and began to move forward to leave the scene, the report said Flores charged the vehicle and stabbed the woman through the open driver’s side window as the vehicle was attempting to leave. The victim suffered a severe puncturing wound to the back of her upper torso.

The report said Flores was found in possession of a knife believed to have been used in the crime. He was identified by witnesses and made an admission statement. There was also video surveillance of the incident, according to the report.

According to court records, Flores has also pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse and possession of an offensive weapon in 2017. At the time he was given concurrent sentences not to exceed 10 years. Court records say he had sexually abused an underaged girl and had a shotgun with the barrel cut down. He was on probation for misdemeanor assault at the time of the sentencing.