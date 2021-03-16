Flores pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

MUSCATINE — A Letts man who allegedly attempted to kill two people in the parking lot of Headquarters Tavern on Jan. 23 has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and a trial date has tentatively been set for April 26.
According to court records, Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, entered the plea electronically, as well as waiving his right to a speedy trial. He faces two counts of attempted murder, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He is also charged with two counts of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; two counts of willful injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and criminal gang participation, a Class D felony.
Flores remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond. No contact orders have been delivered between Flores and the two victims. Police reports say that a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were stabbed during the altercation and both required medical intervention and hospitalization.
According to the report Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and stabbed him twice in the upper torso. The victim sustained a puncture wound to both the front and back of his upper body. A second report said after a verbal altercation with the victims, occupants of a vehicle in the parking lot of Headquarters Tavern, 2108 Grandview Ave., Flores allegedly tried to assault the passenger of the vehicle.
The vehicle backed out of the parking spot while Flores was standing next to it, and struck him. As the vehicle stopped and began to move forward to leave the scene, the report said Flores charged the vehicle and stabbed the woman through the open driver’s side window as the vehicle was attempting to leave. The victim suffered a severe puncturing wound to the back of her upper torso.
The report said Flores was found in possession of a knife believed to have been used in the crime. He was identified by witnesses and made an admission statement. There was also video surveillance of the incident, according to the report.
According to court records, Flores has also pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse and possession of an offensive weapon in 2017. At the time he was given concurrent sentences not to exceed 10 years. Court records say he had sexually abused an underaged girl and had a shotgun with the barrel cut down. He was on probation for misdemeanor assault at the time of the sentencing.
Police are still seeking Dayton Earl Michael Elliott, 26, in connection with the crime. An arrest warrant has been issued. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elliott is asked to call 911 or Lt. David O’Connor at (563) 263-9922 x.608. Elliott is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked not to approach Elliott and to call 911 if he is spotted.