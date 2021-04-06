Flores pretrial hearing to be held virtually

According to the report Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and stabbed him twice in the upper torso. The victim sustained a puncture wound to both the front and back of his upper body. A second report said after a verbal altercation with the victims, occupants of a vehicle in the parking lot of Headquarters Tavern, 2108 Grandview Ave., Flores allegedly tried to assault the passenger of the vehicle.

The vehicle backed out of the parking spot while Flores was standing next to it, and struck him. As the vehicle stopped and began to move forward to leave the scene, the report said Flores charged the vehicle and stabbed the woman through the open driver’s side window as the vehicle was attempting to leave. The victim suffered a severe puncturing wound to the back of her upper torso.

The report said Flores was found in possession of a knife believed to have been used in the crime. He was identified by witnesses and made an admission statement. There was also video surveillance of the incident, according to the report.

Police are still seeking Dayton Earl Michael Elliott, 26, in connection with the crime. An arrest warrant has been issued. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elliott is asked to call 911 or Lt. David O’Connor at (563) 263-9922 x.608. Elliott is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked not to approach Elliott and to call 911 if he is spotted.

