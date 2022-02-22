Former Highland High School teacher pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation by a school employee

WASHINGTON — Justin David Rapier, 41, of Marion, a former Highland High School teacher, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony. A jury trial has been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. June 14.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 6 in the Washington County Courthouse. Rapier submitted a written plea of not guilty on Feb. 8. He also waived his right to a speedy trial.

According to court records, Rapier is free on a $5,000 bond. A no-contact order has been issued between Rapier and the alleged victim in the case. Rapier’s attorney, Cory Goldensoph of Cedar Rapids has made a motion for discovery.

The arrest report says Rapier, a language arts teacher with the Highland district, allegedly had “a sexual relationship with a student while the student was attending the school.” During the investigation, officers determined the girl was a juvenile at the time. It was also discovered Rapier communicated with her by text messages and other means of social media from 2017 through 2021.

If convicted, Rapier could face up to five years in prison.

