Former Muscatine man gets 15 years for child porn

DAVENPORT – A former Muscatine man will serve 15 years in prison after being convicted of producing, receiving and distributing child pornography, according to a press release from United States Attorney Richard Westphal.

According to the release Patrick Vincent Maddox, 42, of Mobile Ala., formerly of Muscatine, was sentenced on Feb. 24 by United States District Court Judge John A. Jarvey. Additionally, he is ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

The investigation of Maddox began in 2017 when Maddox moved out of a Muscatine residence and abandoned seven electronic storage devices. The devices were reviewed and suspected child pornography was discovered. The items were turned over to law enforcement. After a forensic review, it was learned six images and a video Maddox produced contained child pornography. The video included Maddox setting up his cellular phone concealed in a bathroom and videotaping a minor child inside.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

