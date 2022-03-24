Former West Liberty guidance counselor accused of sexual abuse of a student asks for a bail reduction

MUSCATINE – Emily Erin Resendiz, 27, of West Liberty, the former guidance counselor accused of sexually abusing a student, has asked to have her $100,000 cash-only bail reduced.

She has been in Muscatine County Jail since her March 8 arrest.

According to court documents, Eric Tindal, Resendiz’s attorney, asked she be released to pretrial release supervision. A bond hearing was set for Friday, but Tindal requested a continuance to gather additional evidence. A pretrial release evaluation has been scheduled and a new hearing set for 2:30 p.m. April 8.

“Defendant’s personal circumstances and background, coupled with the lack of evidence Defendant poses a risk of flight or danger to herself or the community, indicate release pending trial is appropriate,” the motion said.

Resendiz, a former West Liberty School District guidance counselor, is charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist, or school employee; two counts of second-degree sexual abuse; criminal trespass; and violating a no-contact order. Sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

On Jan. 24, West Liberty Police received a report Resendiz allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student. They discovered evidence that suggested Resendiz sexually abused the boy at least twice while she was a guidance counselor at the middle school. According to a booking sheet, the victim had photos on his phone of Resendiz kissing him.

The charges of violating a no-contact order and trespassing stem from a Feb. 22 incident. According to police, an eye-witness saw Resendiz at 12:25 p.m. in her vehicle at West Liberty High School, where a juvenile got into her vehicle and drove off. The juvenile was an immediate family member of a subject with a no-contact order against Resendiz.

Resendiz was previously arrested on Feb. 6 on charges of witness tampering, contempt of court and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

