Former West Liberty Middle School counselor to be arraigned on sex abuse charges April 1

MUSCATINE – A Muscatine County Judge ruled that evidence Emily Erin Resendiz, 27, of West Liberty, allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old boy would warrant a conviction by a trial jury if not explained.

Judge Tom Reidel on Friday ordered Resendiz, a former West Liberty School District guidance counselor, arraigned at 11 a.m. April 1, canceling any other preliminary hearings. Resendiz must appear in person unless a written arraignment is filed with the clerk of court prior to the date. She remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Resendiz no longer works for the school, district officials said.

Resendiz is charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee; two counts of second-degree sexual abuse; criminal trespass; and violating a no-contact order. Sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

On Jan. 24, West Liberty Police received a report Resendiz allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student. They discovered evidence that suggested Resendiz sexually abused the boy at least twice while she was a guidance counselor at the middle school.

According to a booking sheet, the victim had photos of Resendiz kissing him on his phone. Officers found evidence she sexually abused him in her home on Dec. 6 and Dec. 25, 2021.

The charges of violating a no-contact order and trespassing stem from a Feb. 22 incident. According to police, an eye-witness saw Resendiz in her vehicle at West Liberty High School at 12:25 p.m., where a juvenile got into her vehicle and they drove off. The juvenile was an immediate family member of a girl with a no-contact order against Resendiz related to an investigation of sexual exploitation.

Resendiz was previously arrested on Feb. 6 on charges of witness tampering, contempt of court and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In January, West Liberty police interviewed a witness in an ongoing investigation regarding sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee. The girl showed police messages from Resendiz, who asked her to contact the alleged victim to find out what he had told officers.

The girl talked to the victim at a sporting event and asked what he told police, the charging document says. She claims she was curious, not asked to do so. The girl's mother requested the no-contact order and told police she worried Resendiz would continue to manipulate the girl to learn more about the investigation.

Release conditions will be set by a separate order of the court, documents say.

