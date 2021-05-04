Four face felony drug charges after Saturday morning raid in Louisa County

WAPELLO — Four Louisa County residents face felony charges after Wapello Police found methamphetamine, alleged drug money, and other evidence of narcotic sales in their trailer while executing a search warrant.

According to a press release from the Wapello Police Department, on Saturday a narcotics-related residential search was conducted at 209 N. Vine St., Morning Sun, in reference to a month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs in Wapello and Morning Sun. Randy Ford, 44; Priscilla Watkins, 41; Matthew Watkins, 41; and Gino Hale, 56, all of that address, were arrested.

According to the court documents, when police entered the trailer, Hale was located at the far east end in an area he stated was his section. Police found a digital scale, glass meth pipe, a bag containing meth residue, a glass pipe with water, a mirror containing meth residue, and a black Verizon phone. Hale was charged with having a gathering where controlled substances are present, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

