Fruitland couple charged with 42 counts of animal neglect

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department has reported that two people have been arrested and charged with 42 counts of animal neglect following an investigation that began after 42 dogs were rescued from the couple’s mobile home in Fruitland.

According to a news release, the Muscatine Police Department has charged Douglas Elshoff, 65, and Karen Elshoff, 61, both of 150 Main St., Fruitland, in reference to a case in which an anonymous tipster reported allegations the couple was living in a mobile home with the animals. Conditions inside the mobile home were reported to be overcrowded and they had been suspected of causing severe health issues for the dogs. Douglas and Karen Elshoff were released on a promise to appear in court. Animal neglect is a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to a $625 fine and 30 days in jail.

Muscatine Animal Control Officer Courtney Patel investigated the tip and discovered that an excessive number of dogs were housed in the mobile home, and concerns of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions were identified. In conjunction with the Muscatine Police Department, a search warrant was obtained for the removal of the animals.

The police department reported after recovering the dogs that the conditions of the mobile home were unsafe for the animals due to an excessive amount of animal waste present, and inadequate food and medical care. The Elshoffs had previously signed over custody of all 42 dogs to the humane society voluntarily. The dogs continue to be housed and treated.

People believing they know of a bad situation involving animals can report it to Muscatine Animal Control at 563-263-9922.

