Fugitive apprehended after manhunt and chase near Nichols

A member of the Nichols Fire Department reported Westen retrieving an ATV that had been parked behind Bert’s Tap. Witnesses say they had seen Westen drive the ATV there the day before.

“I think when things quieted down and he didn’t hear sirens anymore, he made his way to the vehicle,” Slight said.

Westen was heading north on Douglas Avenue when deputies caught up with him. He reportedly went through several bean fields before deputies were able to surround him and take him into custody. Westen reportedly ran into a vehicle driven by Capt. Quinn Ries as he was attempting to escape. Slight reported two deputies received minor injuries as they were trying to take him into custody.

Westen has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony; eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; driving while barred; and criminal mischief second degree. He also faces charges of interference with official acts and probation violation. If convicted, he could spend up to 32 years in prison.