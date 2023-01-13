Gough hearing reset for Jan. 20

MUSCATINE — The trial-setting conference for a Morning Sun man charged with leaving the scene of an accident that left Grandview firefighter and paramedic Devin Estabrook dead has again been delayed.

The delay was attributed to the defense’s need to provide an expert-witness report.

According to court records, the conference of Terry Dwayne Gough has been continued from Jan. 6 to Jan. 20. Gough is charged with leaving the scene of a crash-death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $7,500 fine.

Gough, a driver for TriOak Food in Oakville, was allegedly operating a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 61 near 41st Street and Grandview Avenue at 4:51 a.m. Aug. 12, 2019. Estabrook was riding a bike near the shoulder at the same time.

The report shows that Gough reported coming up on Estabrook and trying to avoid hitting him. He was not sure if he hit Estabrook and swerved and looked back in his mirrors. Gough said he saw the lights on the bike and the bicyclist off balance. Gough kept driving and later checked his vehicle for possible damage. He later returned to the scene while emergency services were investigating.

The Iowa State Patrol investigation found Gough’s truck struck Estabrook, causing a fatal injury.

The charge against Gough was based on a GPS tracking system in the cab of the truck, which showed the truck being in the exact area during the time of the incident, according to court documents. The documents also said a review of Gough’s phone showed over 50 searches for such things as “hit and run” and “bicycle accident.”

A civil suit filed by Estabrook’s family against Gough has also been delayed to await the outcome of the trial.