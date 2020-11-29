Gough pretrial rescheduled for Feb. 19

MUSCATINE – Due to an Iowa Supreme Court ruling continuing jury trials until February 2021, a pretrial conference and the pretrial motion deadline of a Morning Sun man accused of leaving the scene of an accident that left Grandview firefighter and paramedic Devin Estabrook dead has been reset.

According to court documents, a pretrial conference for Terry Dwayne Gough has been reset for 10:45 a.m. Feb. 19 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. Previously the pretrial was scheduled for Nov. 20. Documents show the defense has already completed depositions of the state’s witnesses, however the state wants to take depositions from defense witnesses. The documents say defense attorney Alfred Willett had spoken with Muscatine County Attorney James Barry and he did not object to the continuance. Previously Gough had waived his right to a speedy trial, which would have required the trial to be held within a year of his arraignment.

Gough is charged with leaving the scene of a crash – death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $7,500 fine. According to the charges, Gough, a driver for TriOak Food in Oakville, was allegedly operating a semi-truck and trailer on Highway 61 near 41st Street and Grandview Avenue at 4:51 a.m., August 12.