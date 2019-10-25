MUSCATINE – A man accused of leaving the scene of the crash that killed Grandview firefighter and paramedic Devin Estabrook waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
According to court documents, Terry Dwayne Gough also entered the appearance of his attorney, Alfred E. Willett. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash – death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $7,500 fine.
No further trial information has been filed. The preliminary hearing was set for Friday in Muscatine County Courthouse. Gough remains free on his own promise to appear at court dates.
According to the charges, Gough, a driver for TriOak Food in Oakville, was allegedly operating a semi-truck and trailer on Highway 61 near 41st Street and Grandview Avenue at 4:51 a.m., August 12.
Estabrook was riding a bike near the shoulder at the same time. The report claims Gough reported coming up on Estabrook and trying to avoid hitting him. He was not sure if he hit Estabrook and swerved and looked back in his mirrors. Gough said he saw the lights on the bike and the bicyclist off balance.
Gough kept driving, and later checked his vehicle for possible damage. He later returned to the scene while emergency services were on the scene investigating.
The Iowa State Patrol investigation found Gough's truck would have struck Estabrook, causing a fatal injury.
The determination to charge Gough was based on the GPS tracking system in the cab of the truck, which showed the truck being in the exact area during the time frame of the incident, according to court documents. The documents also said a review of Gough’s phone shows over 50 searches for such things as “hit and run” and “bicycle accident.”
