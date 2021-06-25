Hatfield found guilty of first degree murder

MUSCATINE — After a day of deliberation Friday, a Muscatine County jury returned a guilty verdict on David Hatfield for a charge of first- degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Kaitlyn Palmer.
Hatfield faces life in prison with no possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing will be held July 30 in the Muscatine County Courthouse.
During the hearing the prosecution stated on Oct. 16, 2019, Hatfield shot Palmer once in the left side of the head/temple area with a .22-caliber handgun while she was sleeping at Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County.
The reason the prosecution believe Hatfield shot Palmer was an unwanted pregnancy. The prosecution stated that physical evidence indicates the shot was fired by someone other than Palmer.
The defense argued that Palmer had committed suicide and had shot herself in the head. The defense also said a confession Hatfield made was given under duress by the police, who interrogated him while he was still in shock from the incident.
Prior to the trial, the prosecution moved to exclude photos of Palmer showing cuts on her body, saying there was no evidence of suicidal behavior prior to the evening of the incident. The state also sought to exclude evidence of a “suicide note” claiming that there is no authentication that it came from Palmer.
Jurors saw video from two deputies who responded to the scene after Hatfield had called the Muscatine County Communications Center to report Palmer had shot herself. Palmer was still alive when a deputy arrived and first aid was given. The deputy testified getting blood on his clothing while attempting to stop the bleeding. Hatfield had no blood on his body or clothes. Palmer was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where she died at 3:26 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019.
Other evidence presented in the trial included clips from interviews with Hatfield, as well as Hatfield’s written statement to the police. In the statement, Hatfield said Palmer had gotten the gun out of the trunk of their car and asked Hatfield to shoot her. He refused and she said she would shoot herself. He said he tried to get the gun away from her but was unable.
There were also several social media conversations between Hatfield and Palmer that were entered into evidence.