Hatfield found guilty of first degree murder

MUSCATINE — After a day of deliberation Friday, a Muscatine County jury returned a guilty verdict on David Hatfield for a charge of first- degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Kaitlyn Palmer.

Hatfield faces life in prison with no possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing will be held July 30 in the Muscatine County Courthouse.

During the hearing the prosecution stated on Oct. 16, 2019, Hatfield shot Palmer once in the left side of the head/temple area with a .22-caliber handgun while she was sleeping at Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County.

The reason the prosecution believe Hatfield shot Palmer was an unwanted pregnancy. The prosecution stated that physical evidence indicates the shot was fired by someone other than Palmer.

The defense argued that Palmer had committed suicide and had shot herself in the head. The defense also said a confession Hatfield made was given under duress by the police, who interrogated him while he was still in shock from the incident.