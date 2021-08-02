Hatfield sentenced to life in prison

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of his girlfriend.

David Hatfield, 24, was found guilty on June 25 of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Kaitlyn Palmer and was sentenced Friday.

Hatfield was not present in the Muscatine County Courthouse and the sentencing hearing was conducted over Zoom teleconference. During the conference, Hatfield was also ordered to pay $150,000 to the estate of Palmer.

Hatfield has a right to appeal the judgement to the Iowa Supreme Court.

It took a day of deliberation after hearing three days of testimony for a Muscatine jury to find Hatfield guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Palmer.

During the hearing the prosecution said on Oct. 16, 2019, Hatfield shot Palmer once in the left side of the head/temple area with a .22-caliber handgun while the couple was at Saulsbury Recreational Area in rural Muscatine County.

A video was shown during the trial of deputies responding to the 911 call made by Hatfield reporting Palmer had shot herself. Palmer was still alive when deputies arrived and was given first aid before being taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where she died on Oct. 17, 2019.

