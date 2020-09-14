High speed chase in Muscatine County ends in arrest of Chicago man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — A Chicago, Ill., man was arrested Sunday night after leading Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase through Muscatine before ending in a ditch.

Chief Dep. Ardyth Slight reports that at about 8:32 p.m. Sunday, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle traveling south on Highway 61 near Taylor for speeding. The vehicle was reported going 87 mph in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit followed. Slight reported the highest speed the vehicle got to was 110.

Stop sticks, tire deflating devices used to stop pursuits, were deployed on Highway 61 just south of WalMart. The sticks deflated a front tire, which eventually fell off.

The vehicle entered the ditch on Highway 61 between Bitwell and Tipton Road. The sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Keshawn D. Hill, 22, of Chicago, fled the vehicle and entered the tree line. Muscatine Police officers assisted deputies in the search. Hill was apprehended about 10 minutes later. The vehicle was reported stolen in Oak Lawn, Ill.

Hill is charged with possession of a controlled substance, interference, felony eluding and first degree theft.

