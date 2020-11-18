Hodges pleads guilty to willful injury to avoid attempted murder charge

MUSCATINE — Jattathias Jalee Hodges, 16, who had been charged as an adult with attempted murder and first-degree burglary in the Feb. 21 shooting of Marcus Murillo, also 16 at the time, has agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charges of willful injury causing serious injury and second-degree burglary.

Hodges’ name was released because he was charged as an adult.

During a Zoom conference on Nov. 5, district court judge Tom Reidel accepted the plea of guilty to the lesser charges. Hodges was sentenced to not more than 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections for both charges, with the sentence to run concurrently. If he had been found guilty of attempted murder, he could have faced up to 25 years in prison.

In the guilty plea, Hodges admitted that on Feb. 21 he entered a house at 615 E. Sixth St. with the intent to commit assault or theft and in possession of a weapon. He also admitted to shooting Murillo, who was in the house.

Around 10:24 p.m. Feb. 21, Hodges allegedly fired several rounds at Murillo. Murillo was struck once in the shoulder. The injury required emergency medical treatment but was not life-threatening, according to a Muscatine Police Department news release.

