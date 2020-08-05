Hodges to stand trial for attempted murder beginning Nov. 2

MUSCATINE — A 16-year-old Muscatine boy being charged as an adult is scheduled to stand trial for attempted murder beginning Nov. 2. The trial is expected to last five days.
According to court documents, Jattathias Jalee Hodges has demanded the right to a speedy trial and a trial by jury. A status hearing scheduled for this week has been ordered to be held online. Final pretrial conferences will be Oct. 23 at 10:15 a.m. by GoTo Meeting. The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 2.
Hodges, of Muscatine, was arrested Feb. 27, 2020, by Muscatine Police. His name was released because he was charged as an adult.
Around 10:24 p.m. Feb. 21, Hodges allegedly fired several rounds at a 16-year-old boy, identified as M.M. in court filings, in a house in the 600 block of East Sixth Street in Muscatine. The victim was struck once in the shoulder, with the bullet exiting his back. The injury required immediate emergency medical treatment but was not life threatening, court documents say.
According to the criminal complaint, Hodge allegedly discarded a pair of sunglasses directly in front of the residence where the shooting occurred, which were recovered by police. The glasses were further identified as being worn by the shooter. The complaint also says a post-Miranda admission by Hodges allegedly placed him in the area of the shooting.
Attempted murder is a Class B forcible felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. During an initial appearance Thursday morning, bond was set at $300,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. March 9.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.