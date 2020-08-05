Hodges to stand trial for attempted murder beginning Nov. 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — A 16-year-old Muscatine boy being charged as an adult is scheduled to stand trial for attempted murder beginning Nov. 2. The trial is expected to last five days.

According to court documents, Jattathias Jalee Hodges has demanded the right to a speedy trial and a trial by jury. A status hearing scheduled for this week has been ordered to be held online. Final pretrial conferences will be Oct. 23 at 10:15 a.m. by GoTo Meeting. The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 2.

Hodges, of Muscatine, was arrested Feb. 27, 2020, by Muscatine Police. His name was released because he was charged as an adult.

Around 10:24 p.m. Feb. 21, Hodges allegedly fired several rounds at a 16-year-old boy, identified as M.M. in court filings, in a house in the 600 block of East Sixth Street in Muscatine. The victim was struck once in the shoulder, with the bullet exiting his back. The injury required immediate emergency medical treatment but was not life threatening, court documents say.