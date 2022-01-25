Inmate dies at Muscatine County Jail

MUSCATINE – An inmate in Muscatine County Jail died on Saturday and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office says the death is under investigation.

Brian Keith Marston, 55, of Muscatine, died as corrections officers were assisting him, according to a news release.

Marston made statements that led the officers to believe he may have been having a medical issue. He was removed from the cell block to the adjacent hallway where he became unresponsive. Officers started CPR and AED procedures. Shortly after the procedures were initiated, paramedics from the Muscatine Fire Department arrived.

“Despite the best efforts of the officers and paramedics, the inmate passed,” the release said.

Marston had been in the facility since Oct. 15, 2021. He had been court-ordered to be transferred to the Iowa Medical Classification Center/Oakdale upon clearance to commence a prison sentence.

Assisting with the investigation are the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office, Muscatine County Attorney’s office, and the Muscatine Fire/Ambulance.

