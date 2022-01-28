Iowa teacher waives preliminary hearing in sex abuse case

WASHINGTON – A Highland High School teacher who was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing which was scheduled for Jan. 31, but did not plea in the case.

According to court records, Justin David Rapier, 41, of Marion is free on a $5,000 bond. A no-contact order has been issued between Rapier and the alleged victim in the case. Rapier’s attorney, Cory Goldensoph of Cedar Rapids has made a motion for discovery.

The arrest report says Rapier, a language arts teacher with the Highland district, allegedly had “a sexual relationship with a student while the student was attending the school.” During the investigation, officers determined the student was a juvenile female at the time of the incident. It was also discovered Rapier communicated with her by text messages and other means of social media from 2017 through 2021.

If convicted, Rapier could face up to five years in prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0