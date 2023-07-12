A lawsuit filed by the former Muscatine City Administrator against the city, several former and one current council member, and the former mayor is now scheduled to go to a jury trial on Jan. 8, 2024, in the Muscatine County Courthouse.

According to court documents, a settlement hearing or pretrial conference for the lawsuit between plaintiff Gregg Mandsager and defendants Diana Broderson, Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Santos Saucedo, Nadine Brockert and the City of Muscatine can be held at the request of either party. It also said the parties have had a settlement conference and do not believe another one would be beneficial. According to the document, a trial scheduling and discovery plan has been completed and no additional hearings are needed before going to trial.

The suit alleges wrongful termination, disability discrimination and vindictive conduct, and requests relief from suffered damages. No amount has been stated in court records, but the documents say the amount exceeds $10,000.

Recently Judge Tamra Roberts ruled on a series of motions filed by the defense. According to the ruling, Mandsager may not introduce work history or performance reviews or make any references to liability insurance held by the defendants. The ruling also says if Mandsager is allowed to call any treating physician he is prohibited from soliciting evidence not contained in the records. He is also not permitted to offer settlement negotiations at trial.

The suit was filed in February, 2021, after Mandsager was removed from the position of city administrator. The suit is against the mayor and the council members who voted to end his contract on Dec. 5, 2019. The suit alleges Broderson, who was mayor at the time, conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager.

Mandsager had previously sued Broderson and the city, claiming he was the victim of defamation. He alleged that it was common for Broderson to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good 'ol boys club.” Both Broderson and Mandsager were awarded settlements from the city.

Brackett requested on Oct. 17, 2019, for the council to discuss Mandsager’s contract. On Dec. 5, 2019, Bracket cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator. The council voted to end his contract. Mandsager was on medical leave at the time. He was at the Mayo Clinic, being treated for a condition that constitutes a disability, the suit claims.

Mandsager had served as the city administrator since 2019 and was given a performance evaluation and a pay increase just prior to the discussion to end his contract.