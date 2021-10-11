 Skip to main content
Jurors hear DCI interview with Serrano where he said he had been 'jumped'
Jurors hear DCI interview with Serrano where he said he had been 'jumped'

Milton Serranos, left, is accused of stabbing Chantz Stevens to death. 

DUBUQUE — As testimony in the second week of Milton Serrano's murder trial ended Monday, jurors heard testimony regarding the morning he was taken into custody.

He is accused of the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, 19, Wilton.

In a taped interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Serrano, 23, of Muscatine, told investigators he pulled a knife out during a fight. He said he was "jumped" at a party by several people.

In the interview, Serrano said he didn't know Stevens, and a DCI agent informed him Stevens had died.

Jurors also saw photographs of the Sherman Street apartment where Serrano was taken into custody, including several items allegedly used to clean blood off of Serrano.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

