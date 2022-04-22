Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling club former president pleads guilty to third-degree theft

According to court documents, Chad Russel Bell, 41, of Lone Tree, was given a deferred judgment and placed on self-supervised probation for one year. He was also ordered to pay a civil penalty of $855 and to pay restitution to the club of $19,240, of which $15,000 will be held in trust.

The arrest report said that in 2016 Bell was named treasurer of the club and in 2017 was named president. At the time Bell also assumed control over the club’s bank account and was listed as the only person on the account. From then until August 2019 Bell withdrew and spent money from the club’s account for personal use until the account was nearly empty. On Aug. 14, 2019, Bell cashed in wrestling club CDs in excess of $8,000 and deposited them into the club’s account. He then continued spending the club’s money for personal use. He reportedly used club money to pay for expenses such as restaurants, online shopping, recreation, payment for her personal tax preparation, and a tow bill.