Louisa County Attorney's office to be in charge of deputy prosecution

According to the arrest report, at 10:46 p.m. Feb. 15 the Washington County Communications Center received a call of a possible domestic altercation at 80 N. Washington St., in Riverside. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded and requested assistance from the Iowa State Patrol due to one of the parties also being a sheriff’s deputy. On arrival, state troopers found both subjects had injuries. Dep. Robyn Hoppman, 44, the resident of the home, indicated there had been no argument and no physical altercation. The other party told troopers she had been hit and kicked numerous times and had her head slammed into the tile multiple times by Hoppman. The subject reportedly sustained abrasions and bumps to her head and indicated injuries to her back and shoulder.