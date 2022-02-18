Louisa County Attorney's office to be in charge of deputy prosecution

WASHINGTON — Due to a reported conflict, the Louisa County Attorney’s office will be in charge of the prosecution of a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Tuesday night and charged with domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
On Wednesday, Washington County Attorney John Gish made an application in Washington County court to appoint Louisa County Attorney Adam Parsons or his designee as a special prosecutor. The request states “The Washington County Attorney’s Office has a conflict in these matters.” The court approved the order.
According to the arrest report, at 10:46 p.m. Feb. 15 the Washington County Communications Center received a call of a possible domestic altercation at 80 N. Washington St., in Riverside. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded and requested assistance from the Iowa State Patrol due to one of the parties also being a sheriff’s deputy. On arrival, state troopers found both subjects had injuries. Dep. Robyn Hoppman, 44, the resident of the home, indicated there had been no argument and no physical altercation. The other party told troopers she had been hit and kicked numerous times and had her head slammed into the tile multiple times by Hoppman. The subject reportedly sustained abrasions and bumps to her head and indicated injuries to her back and shoulder.
People are also reading…
Hoppman has been released on a $2,000 bond. She is reportedly on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.