Louisa County Sheriff's Department to check tobacco sales compliance

WAPELLO — As part of a pledge to help keep tobacco and other alternative nicotine and vaping products out of the hands of young people, the Louisa County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will begin checking Louisa County retailers for compliance soon.

According to a press release from the office, retailers can face a hefty fine if they sell nicotine products to underage persons. The sheriff’s office encourages retailers to take the time to check identifications before selling tobacco products.

The office is part of a movement called I-PLEDGE, which is run by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product laws. Since the program began in 200, the statewide tobacco compliance rate is reported to have grown to 90 percent. By participating in the program, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has committed to do its part to increase the compliance rate.

I-PLEDGE places emphasis on retailer training. Clerks who successfully complete an online training course and then pass an exam will become I-PLEDGE certified. This allows a retail establishment to use an alternative defense against a civil penalty if the certified clerk makes an illegal sale.

As part of the program, underage customers under the supervision of law enforcement will enter establishments and attempt to buy tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products. Clerks who make an illegal sale will be cited on the spot. Criminal penalties for selling tobacco products to a minor include a $125 fine for the first offense; a $325 fine for the second offense; and a $645 fine for the third and subsequent offenses. The release said giving fines is not the intent of I-PLEDGE.

