As of Wednesday morning, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office continued to search the Columbus Junction area for a man suspected of committing an armed robbery in Henry County.

The subject is described as a Black man wearing a blue and white, two toned shirt with blue shorts. He is approximately 6 foot tall. The sheriff’s office reports he may be armed.

The office is advising Columbus Junction residents that the subject may still be in the area. People are advised to lock their doors and if they see the subject to call 911 and not to attempt to approach the man. At this time, Walnut Street to Main Street, and then down to Community Bank has been blocked off.

The sheriff’s office reports that a traffic stop was performed at Highway 92 and Eastern Access Road in Columbus Junction. The Mt. Pleasant Police Department had reported a vehicle matching the description that was involved in an armed robbery. The vehicle was reportedly occupied by two Black males. One subject, later identified as Marquise Rushin, 28, of Chicago, was detained and turned over to the Mt. Pleasant Police. He was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony which can bring up to 25 years in prison.

The other subject reportedly fled the scene on foot. A perimeter has been established in the area and a search for the subject was underway Wednesday morning using K9 units and a drone. According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the subject had not been located as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

