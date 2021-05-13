Man charged with death of Wilton football player asks for trial to be moved

According to Iowa Rule of Criminal Procedure 2.11(10)(b), if a court is satisfied that prejudice exists and the likelihood of a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved, the court will transfer the case to another county.

Serrano faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police reports say Serrano and friends went to a party at 938 Quincy Ave., Clarence, where Serrano allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage, before getting into a fight and threatening to stab people. A second fight started, during which Serrano stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen before people got the knife from him.

Stevens died at the scene.

Later that night Serrano posted on Facebook Live about the fight, police say.

In the state's resistance to the motion, Maureen F. Hughes, assistant attorney general, said the defense bears the burden of proving media coverage will prohibit selection of a fair and impartial jury in Cedar County. She writes that the defense must show actual prejudice on the part of the jury unless the coverage has been so pervasive and inflammatory that prejudice can be assumed.