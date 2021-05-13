Man charged with death of Wilton football player asks for trial to be moved

TIPTON – A man accused of stabbing a former Wilton football player to death has asked for his trial to be moved to a different county.
Lawyers for Milton Serrano Jr., 21, say a change of venue is required for a fair trial. A Cedar County judge will hear their arguments in a Zoom conference at 2 p.m. Friday, May 14.
Serrano is accused of killing Chantz Stevens, 19, at a party in Clarence, in rural Cedar County on July 19, 2020.
According to a filing on April 28, Serrano's lawyers asked for a change of venue, citing media coverage that may prejudice his case. A Change of Venue study filed with the court found a survey of 402 random Cedar County residents questioned about the case found 66% were aware of it, 55% knew specific details and 25% had formed an opinion on Serrano’s guilt or innocence.
“This incident allegedly involving Milton Serrano and Chantz Stevens almost immediately drew attention locally,” the motion read. “In Cedar County and the surrounding counties media attention was prevalent. The pretrial publicity surrounding this case has been extensive and pervasive. Multiple articles in the QC Times, Muscatine Journal, Globe Gazette, WQAD and KCRG have been published starting on July 19, 2020. Some of these articles and videos included videos and still photographs of the Defendant and alleged statements he made regarding the case. These articles and videos are available online and press coverage has continued for the case.”
According to Iowa Rule of Criminal Procedure 2.11(10)(b), if a court is satisfied that prejudice exists and the likelihood of a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved, the court will transfer the case to another county.
Serrano faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree criminal mischief.
Police reports say Serrano and friends went to a party at 938 Quincy Ave., Clarence, where Serrano allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage, before getting into a fight and threatening to stab people. A second fight started, during which Serrano stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen before people got the knife from him.
Stevens died at the scene.
Later that night Serrano posted on Facebook Live about the fight, police say.
In the state's resistance to the motion, Maureen F. Hughes, assistant attorney general, said the defense bears the burden of proving media coverage will prohibit selection of a fair and impartial jury in Cedar County. She writes that the defense must show actual prejudice on the part of the jury unless the coverage has been so pervasive and inflammatory that prejudice can be assumed.
“The nature and tone of the newspaper articles and television news stories about this case were informational – not sensationalistic or inflammatory,” she wrote.