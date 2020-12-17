Man cited after high speed chase Sunday morning in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – An Illinois man was cited and released Sunday after leading Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that began on Highway 61 and ended in Muscatine near University Avenue.

According to court records, Terrance Williamson of Calumet Park, Ill., is charged with speeding, not having insurance and eluding. Eluding is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail. He is scheduled to appear Jan. 13, 2021.

According to court documents, at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday, a deputy was patrolling Highway 61 near Vail Avenue in a marked vehicle and in full uniform. The deputy observed a silver Chevy Malibu with no plates traveling in the left lane. The deputy attempted to initiate a stop using emergency lights and siren. The vehicle continued traveling southbound without slowing down. The deputy reported the vehicle was traveling about 16 mph over the posted speed limit.

Stop sticks, a tire deflation device, deployed at the intersection of Highway 61 and University Avenue. The Malibu hit the stop sticks and ran a red light at Highway 61 and University. The vehicle then stopped near WalMart and was boxed in by law enforcement.

