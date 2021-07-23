Man extradited to Muscatine County to face charges in Headquarters Tavern stabbing

MUSCATINE – After being arrested in Polk County for giving officers two false names, Dayton Earl Michael Elliott was extradited to Muscatine County to face charges of willful injury – causing bodily harm.
The Muscatine Police Department announced Elliott faces additional charges, two counts of attempted murder and one charge of gang participation.
Elliott appeared in Muscatine County court Friday where he was given a $25,000 cash only bond and appointed defense counsel. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. He had been wanted by Muscatine County authorities since Jan. 23 when two people were stabbed. Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, of Letts, faces two counts of attempted murder for the same incident.
According to a press release, officers responded on Jan. 23 to reports of a disturbance at Headquarters Tavern, 2108 Grandview Ave., at about 11:58 p.m. On arrival, officers discovered two people had been stabbed during a fight. A 25-year-old man was still at the scene and a 35-year-old woman had already been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Two others had received unintentional cuts during the fight, which resulted in minor treatment.
The police report says that Flores “did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of another and not under circumstances which would justify the person’s actions. According to the report, Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and during the fight used a knife to stab the victim twice in the upper torso. The victim suffered puncture wounds to both the front and back of his upper body. The woman was not mentioned in the report. Flores was found in possession of the knife believed to have been used. The report said the victim required serious medical intervention and hospitalization from the injuries. On Thursday a trial scheduled for Aug. 23 was cancelled and a pretrial was scheduled for Sept. 10.
Elliott’s criminal charge alleges he struck the 25-year-old man several times in the head and face at the same time the stabbing occurred. He had a warrant for his arrest since the incident.
The Polk County arrest warrant lists Elliott as living in West Des Moines. The arrest report alleges that on July 18 Elliott lied to two uniformed officers about his identity. The report said he told officers his name was Drake Steven Kaller and then Derek Lorenzo Elliott, both real people. He was arrested for malicious prosecution.