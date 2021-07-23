Man extradited to Muscatine County to face charges in Headquarters Tavern stabbing

MUSCATINE – After being arrested in Polk County for giving officers two false names, Dayton Earl Michael Elliott was extradited to Muscatine County to face charges of willful injury – causing bodily harm.

The Muscatine Police Department announced Elliott faces additional charges, two counts of attempted murder and one charge of gang participation.

Elliott appeared in Muscatine County court Friday where he was given a $25,000 cash only bond and appointed defense counsel. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. He had been wanted by Muscatine County authorities since Jan. 23 when two people were stabbed. Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, of Letts, faces two counts of attempted murder for the same incident.

According to a press release, officers responded on Jan. 23 to reports of a disturbance at Headquarters Tavern, 2108 Grandview Ave., at about 11:58 p.m. On arrival, officers discovered two people had been stabbed during a fight. A 25-year-old man was still at the scene and a 35-year-old woman had already been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Two others had received unintentional cuts during the fight, which resulted in minor treatment.