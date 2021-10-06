Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for taking Muscatine teenager to Minnesota for sex

A man accused of kidnapping a Muscatine teenager and taking her to Minnesota was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Luis Moreira Bravo, of Ecuador but living in Edina, Minn., was charged with transportation of a minor. He was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victim's Fund.

Moreira Bravo, 27, traveled to Iowa on May 5, 2020, to meet with a 14-year-old he met on social media. The two had talked about engaging in sexual activity when they met in person, according to the release.

Moreira Bravo picked the victim up and drove her to a nearby location where he sexually abused her. After sleeping overnight in the car, Moreira Bravo drove the girl to Minnesota.

The FBI, Muscatine Police Department, St. Paul Police Department and Minneapolis Police Department collaborated on this investigation to locate the victim. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Anyone who knows of a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

