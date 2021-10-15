Maynard murder trial rescheduled for February

WAPELLO – The trial of a Fairfield man accused of second-degree murder trial after a vehicle crash has been moved to the week of Feb. 15, 2022.
During a pretrial conference on Oct. 1, Derrick Cole Maynard, 36, withdrew his demand for a speedy trial and on Sept. 23 filed a written waiver of speedy trial. The waiver was accepted and the trial previously scheduled to begin Oct. 19 was rescheduled. The trial is expected to take five days. A pretrial hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 21, 2022 in the Louisa County Courthouse.
Maynard remains free on $150,000 bond.
According to police reports, at about 7:55 p.m. May 18, 2020, Maynard was driving a 2019 Ford F650 U-Haul at Elm Street and Third Street in Columbus Junction while his girlfriend Megan Reid, 29, of Fairfield, followed in a 2006 Chevy Cobalt. Steven Scotton of Fairfield was a passenger in the Cobalt. According to the Iowa State patrol, the truck was southbound on Third Street and made a U-turn, striking the car. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Ambulance, and the Columbus Junction Fire Department responded.
Reid and Scotton were taken by Louisa County EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where Reid died from her injuries.
According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that Maynard killed Reid with malice aforethought, saying he intentionally collided the 26-foot U-haul with the car.
According to the narrative of the incident, Scotton reported that Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the phone right before the crash and just prior to the crash Maynard allegedly said he had insurance on the vehicle. Phone records obtained during the investigation confirmed Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the day of and immediately prior to the crash and that Maynard was angry with Reid. The investigation also determined that Maynard intensely disliked Scotton.
In an email to the Muscatine Journal, Scotton claims when Maynard topped the hill, the car was sideways doing a three point turn. He alleges Maynard “stomped on the gas and hit us broadside.” According to the emails, the car was pushed 25 yards and there were no skid marks on the scene.
At the time of the collision, Reid’s vehicle was slowly turning in the roadway perpendicular to the direction the U-Haul was traveling, the report said. It also says data recovered from the U-Haul’s ancillary translator module revealed the U-Haul truck’s accelerator pedal was fully depressed immediately prior to impact and no manual braking was applied. The U-Haul struck the car broadside in the driver-side door at approximately 30 mph.
If convicted of second-degree murder Maynard could face up to 50 years in prison.