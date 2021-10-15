Maynard murder trial rescheduled for February

According to the narrative of the incident, Scotton reported that Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the phone right before the crash and just prior to the crash Maynard allegedly said he had insurance on the vehicle. Phone records obtained during the investigation confirmed Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the day of and immediately prior to the crash and that Maynard was angry with Reid. The investigation also determined that Maynard intensely disliked Scotton.

In an email to the Muscatine Journal, Scotton claims when Maynard topped the hill, the car was sideways doing a three point turn. He alleges Maynard “stomped on the gas and hit us broadside.” According to the emails, the car was pushed 25 yards and there were no skid marks on the scene.

At the time of the collision, Reid’s vehicle was slowly turning in the roadway perpendicular to the direction the U-Haul was traveling, the report said. It also says data recovered from the U-Haul’s ancillary translator module revealed the U-Haul truck’s accelerator pedal was fully depressed immediately prior to impact and no manual braking was applied. The U-Haul struck the car broadside in the driver-side door at approximately 30 mph.

If convicted of second-degree murder Maynard could face up to 50 years in prison.

