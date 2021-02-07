Milan man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase Thursday morning

At about 2:15 a.m. Thursday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near Highways 38 and 61 on a vehicle that had no license plates. The vehicle did not yield to the officer and attempted to flee, increasing speed greatly. It is reported the vehicle reached speeds of up to 95MPH in a 45 MPH zone on Highway 61 before turning south on Isett and travelling south in the northbound lane with speeds reaching 70 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. The charge report said the vehicle ran several stop signs and travelled around at least one blind corner going 70 MPH. The vehicle turned onto Woodlawn Avenue and raveled down the center of the roadway. As the chase continued, with the vehicle not stopping at several more intersections and stop signs, the vehicle turned onto Sycamore, with the deputy reporting that the vehicle went airborne at the intersection of Sycamore and East Third and causing the vehicle to bottom out. The vehicle turned onto Second Street. The deputy then performed a vehicle intervention, which caused the eluding vehicle to spin 180 degrees. The vehicle continued to elude until coming to a stop behind the Bridgeside Lanes bar. According to the report, Taets then bailed out of the vehicle, dropped his cell phone and fled on foot into a wooded area.