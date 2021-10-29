Milton Serrano Jr. sentenced to 50 years for murder of Chantz Stevens

During the sentencing, Judge Mark Lawson admonished Serrano for statements he made during the pre-sentence investigation, many of which had been read into the record by assistant Cedar County Attorney Adam Blank. These included a question about how he felt about his trial to which he said “f--- it.”

“I was just stunned by the comments that you made in the pre-sentence investigation,” Lawson said. “I don’t think you realize how some of the things you said are going to follow you forever through the prison system. I guarantee that when you come up for parole sometime in the future — and you will if you don’t get yourself killed in a fight, which I think is a possibility with you — if you don’t have that occur you will come up for parole someday and I don’t think you can imagine what effect those comments are going to have the first couple times you come up for parole.