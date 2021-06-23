Missouri teacher accused of extorting two Muscatine girls

FULTON, Mo. — A man who has described himself online as “a husband, father of three, a JH math teacher, a head XC coach and a Distance Track coach and Follower of Christ” faces five felony charges and up to 30 years in prison for allegedly blackmailing two 16-year-old Muscatine girls for explicit footage between January and April 2020.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, Chad Alan Craghead, 44, of Fulton, Mo., was arrested June 16 in Missouri on charges related to his alleged production of child pornography and sextortion of two girls in Muscatine. An indictment was returned on June 9 charging him with two counts of production of child pornography, cyberstalking, and two counts of interstate communications with intent to extort. He has no previous criminal record.

Craghead had posed as a teen-aged boy online and obtained nude images of a 16-year-old girl from Muscatine, the news release said. After obtaining those images, he created another false identity and demanded additional nude photos of the subject, threatening to disseminate the images he already had to her friends and family if she did not comply. The release said Craghead extorted her over several months.

