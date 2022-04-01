Mount Pleasant man charged with felony theft from English River Outfitters

WASHINGTON – A Mount Pleasant man is accused of stealing from English River Outfitters, the company co-founded by the late Chuck Geertz.

Gerald Dean Kite, 55, faces a Washington County charge of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 and under $10,000, a class D felony.

An arrest warrant was served Wednesday. According to the arrest report, between Aug. 7, 2019, and May 30, 2020, Kite allegedly took “possession or control of the property of English River Outfitters Resort Corp., with the intent to deprive said Corporation thereof, and/or misappropriate the property of English River Outfitters Resort Corp. by using or disposing thereof in a manner which is inconsistent with or denial of said Corporation’s rights in such property.”

The charge sheet listed the value of the items in excess of $10,000.

English River Outfitters was founded by Geertz, a Muscatine native and 23-year Marine veteran, also known by his nickname, "Bowtie." Geertz was known as someone who helped others, no matter the need. He helped found Healing at English River Outfitters, which provided veterans with a safe outdoor experience to promote healing and family integration. Geertz died after a motorcycle crash in 2019, and a bridge on Highway 22 over Cedar River is named in his honor.

Keokuk County attorney Amber Thompson will prosecute Kite after Washington County Attorney John Gish cited a conflict, according to court records.

During Thursday's arraignment, Kite's bail was set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing was set for 11 a.m. April 8. Kite is not being held in the Washington County Jail at this time, jail officials said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0