The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 200 block of North Calhoun Street. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at East Fifth Street and Park Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Clark Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of 231st Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at North Eighth Street and Whicher Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at 155th Street and 38th Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of North Elm Street A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at North Columbus Street and Garfield Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 500 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. A citation was issued.
Fire
A non-structure fire was reported Thursday morning in the 1600 block of Highway 70.
A vehicle fire was reported Thursday night in the 1100 block of 180th Street. The incident was documented.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of Ocean Avenue. Then incident is under investigation.
Assault
An assault was reported Thursday afternoon at Cedar and Farnham.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Thursday evening in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident was documented.
A burglary was reported Thursday evening in the 1700 block of C Avenue.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of East Third Street.
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Monroe Street. The incident was documented.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of East Fourth Street. The incident was documented.
A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Cleveland Street.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Thursday morning in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Gas drive-off
A gas drive-off was reported Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Nicolaus Drive. An officer responded.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Thursday evening in the 500 block of Pine Street.
