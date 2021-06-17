Muscatine citizens credited with helping police stop a sexual assault

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department is crediting the fast actions of two citizens in allowing officers to stop an alleged sexual assault Wednesday evening in the Park Plaza Mobile Home Park.

According to a press release from the city, the citizens were out for a walk around 8:30 p.m. when a woman inside a Jeff Drive mobile home broke out a window and yelled for help.The walkers called 911. When Muscatine Police arrived, they found an apparent sexual assault in progress.

Police said the man physically restrained the woman to prevent her from leaving and “intended to inflict physical pain or injury, without justification to do so.”

Jeromy Griffith, 38, was arrested on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and serious domestic assault. The case remains under investigation and further charges may be pending. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Serious domestic assault is a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

According to the reports, Griffith has been jailed and a no-contact order has been requested.

