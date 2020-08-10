Muscatine County call log for Aug. 11, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3100 block of Highway 61.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of East Seventh Street.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Highway 61.
A personal injury accident was reported Sunday evening in the 1400 block of 233rd Street.
An accident was reported Sunday night at East 11th An Oak Street.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at 112th Street and Moscow Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East 5th Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East Third Street and Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Highway 38 and West Division Street. A citation was issued.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday night in the 400 block of East Summit Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of West Eighth Street. A report was taken.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of West 16th Street. The incident is under investigation.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 900 block of Whicher Street.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday morning in the 2300 block of Lucas Street. An arrest was made.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Sunday morning in the 10000 block of Muscatine.
