Muscatine County call log for Aug. 11, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3100 block of Highway 61.

A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of East Seventh Street.

A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Highway 61.

A personal injury accident was reported Sunday evening in the 1400 block of 233rd Street.

An accident was reported Sunday night at East 11th An Oak Street.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at 112th Street and Moscow Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East 5th Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East Third Street and Cedar Street. An arrest was made.