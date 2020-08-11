Muscatine County call log for Aug. 12, 2020

A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon at Breese Avenue and Division Street.

A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.

A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 800 block of Seminary Street.

A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Seventh Street.

A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of First Street.

A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 3600 block of Highway 22.

A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.

A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the Monday night in the 500 block of East Third Street.

Sexual abuse

A case of sexual abuse was reported Monday morning in the 300 block of West Third Street. A report was taken.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Monday morning in the 800 block of Marquette Street. An officer responded.