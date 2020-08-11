Muscatine County call log for Aug. 12, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log was provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 2100 block of Bitwell Road. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Monday morning in the 900 block of 290th Street.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at 320th and Garfield.
An accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of MW Drive.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Linn Street.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
A property damage accident was reported Monday night in the 1300 block of Washington Street.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 3500 block of Steamboat Way. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Clay Street and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 2500 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 38 and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at 160th Street and Highway 70. An arrest was made.
Fire
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of East Seventh Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of West Sixth Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Highway 38.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon at 180th Street and Highway 38.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Cypress Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 4000 block of Pershing Drive.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon at Breese Avenue and Division Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 800 block of Seminary Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of First Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 3600 block of Highway 22.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the Monday night in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Monday morning in the 300 block of West Third Street. A report was taken.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday morning in the 800 block of Marquette Street. An officer responded.
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Fruitland Road. An officer responded.
Severe weather
A severe weather broadcast was made Monday afternoon in the 400 block of North Clay Street.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning in the 1300 block of Moscow Road. An arrest was made.
