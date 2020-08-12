Muscatine County Call Log for Aug. 13, 2020

A burglary was reported Tuesday evening in the 200 block of East Second Street. A report was taken.

A burglary was reported Tuesday night in the 700 block of Lake Park Boulevard. A report was taken.

Theft

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of North Isett Avenue. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of University Avenue. A report was taken.

Fight in progress

A fight was reported Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.

Criminal mischief

A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East Third Street. An officer responded.

A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of North Short Street.

Warrant

A warrant was served Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.

Suspicious activity

Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Adams Street. An arrest was made.

