Muscatine County Call Log for Aug. 13, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Grandview Avenue and Warren Street. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Lucas and Main. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of Kelly Avenue. A citation was issued.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 800 block of East Eighth Street, A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of West Seventh Street. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Tuesday evening in the 200 block of East Second Street. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Tuesday night in the 700 block of Lake Park Boulevard. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of North Isett Avenue. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of University Avenue. A report was taken.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East Third Street. An officer responded.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of North Short Street.
Warrant
A warrant was served Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Adams Street. An arrest was made.
