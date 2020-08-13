Muscatine County call log for Aug. 14, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Park Avenue. The incident is under investigation.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Cleveland Street. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 22 and Seven Springs Road. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday evening in the 4200 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday night in the 200 block of West Second Street.

An animal accident was reported Thursday morning at 255th Street and South Todds Ferry Road. An officer responded.

Traffic stops