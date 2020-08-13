Muscatine County call log for Aug. 14, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Park Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Cleveland Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 22 and Seven Springs Road. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday evening in the 4200 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday night in the 200 block of West Second Street.
An animal accident was reported Thursday morning at 255th Street and South Todds Ferry Road. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Fourth Street and North Calhoun Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night at East Fifth Street and South Walton Street. An arrest was made.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Wednesday evening at 49th Street and Pettibone Avenue. An arrest was made.
Assault
An assault was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. Officers responded.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported in progress Wednesday morning at East Sixth Street and Walnut Street. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Lake Park Boulevard.
A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Marquette Street.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 4400 block of South 25th Street. A report was taken.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Thursday morning at East Seventh Street and Mulberry Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Ford Avenue. An arrest was made.
