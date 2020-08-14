Muscatine County call log for Aug. 15, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Isett Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 North and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 155th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 2500 block of Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at 220th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Hancock Street and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at 270th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 1500 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 400 block of Begg Street. A report was taken.
A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 200 block of West Fourth Street. A report was taken.
A case of fraud was reported Friday morning in the 200 blockof East Second Street.
Theft
A case of theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Mohawk Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Thursday evening in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. A report was taken.
Warrant
A warrant was served Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
