You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine County call log for Aug. 15, 2020
0 comments
top story

Muscatine County call log for Aug. 15, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Isett Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. A report was taken.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 North and University Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 155th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 2500 block of Mittman Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at 220th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Hancock Street and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at 270th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 1500 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 400 block of Begg Street. A report was taken.

A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 200 block of West Fourth Street. A report was taken.

A case of fraud was reported Friday morning in the 200 blockof East Second Street.

Theft

A case of theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Mohawk Avenue. An officer responded.

A theft was reported Thursday evening in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. A report was taken.

Warrant

A warrant was served Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News