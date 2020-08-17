Muscatine County call log for Aug. 18, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 1900 block of Vanatta Avenue. Officers responded.
A hit and run personal injury accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of East Fourth Street. The incident is under investigation.
An accident was reported Sunday night at West Fifth and Cherry Street. Officers responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3600 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 70 and Davis Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of Davis Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mulberry Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at South Houser Street and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at East Third and Walnut Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and New Era Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 3400 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at 120th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Cedar and Houser. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Bank and Clay. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday evening in the 100 block of East Fifth Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of Roselawn Avenue. A report was taken.
Trespass
A case of trespass was reported Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An arrest was made.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Sunday morning in the 2300 block of University Drive. An arrest was made.
