Muscatine County call log for Aug. 19, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A personal injury accident was reported Monday morning at Baker and Cedar. Officers responded.

An accident was reported Monday morning at 255th Street and Independence Avenue. A report was taken.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of West Fifth Street. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of University Drive. A citation was issued.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Ford Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Main Street. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1900 block of Abrahams Court.