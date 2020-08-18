Muscatine County call log for Aug. 19, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Monday morning at Baker and Cedar. Officers responded.
An accident was reported Monday morning at 255th Street and Independence Avenue. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of West Fifth Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of University Drive. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Ford Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Main Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1900 block of Abrahams Court.
An animal accident was reported Monday evening in the 1400 block of Highway 6, A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Cedar Street and West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 3400 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 3100 block of Harmony Lane. An officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.
Suspicious activity
Case of suspicious activity was reported Monday evening in the 00 block of Rodney Avenue. An arrest was made.
